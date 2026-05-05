KALININGRAD, May 5. /TASS/. EU countries, particularly Lithuania, continue their efforts to complicate the supply of essential goods to the Kaliningrad Region from other Russian territories. The rhetoric from some unfriendly nations is escalating, with threats of a complete blockade of the Baltic region – an action deemed impossible by many experts. Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, conveyed this stance to TASS.

Kaliningrad is a semi-enclave within the Russian Federation, separated from the mainland by EU borders. EU sanctions restrict land transit of certain goods into the region, allowing only rail transportation within specified quotas. To mitigate potential shortages, Russian authorities have begun increasing waterborne cargo shipments through neutral Baltic waters, expanding the fleet of ferries operating from Ust-Luga to Kaliningrad.

Kolesnik emphasized, "Some EU countries have long discussed a blockade of Kaliningrad, but according to Russia’s military doctrine – and they should read it carefully – a blockade of any Russian region constitutes a casus belli." He warned that Russia reserves the right to target decision-making centers, not just transit blockades. "If necessary, our ships will be escorted by convoys in the Baltic, and any attempt by unfriendly countries to seize vessels will be met with destruction," he stated.

He underscored that ensuring cargo transit to Kaliningrad via the Baltic Sea remains a top priority. "We can supply ourselves with many goods, including agricultural products, but no one will tolerate a blockade of Kaliningrad. The region can rest assured – we have the means and resources to resist. This should foster understanding," Kolesnik concluded.

Currently, 25 to 28 vessels operate on the Baltiysk-Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad-St. Petersburg routes, depending on the schedule. These ships deliver essential supplies such as construction materials, food, fuel, and agricultural machinery to and from the region.