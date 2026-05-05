Rostec develops system for repelling massive FPV drone attacks

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Specialists at the Rosel Holding Company (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec) have developed a new system called Serp-FPV for repelling massive FPV drone attacks on moving targets, the state corporation said in a statement.

"Rosel Holding has expanded its line of the Serp counter-drone systems with a product designed to protect vehicles from FPV drones, which are also actively used as attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Serp-FPV solution is designed to effectively counter drones that threaten mobile targets, where the speed of system deployment and signal suppression efficiency are key factors," the statement reads.

The new system is noted to be capable of operating in the most common FPV drone control frequencies. "The system generates directional and omnidirectional jamming, allowing it to effectively target drones both for pinpoint defense and for repelling group attacks," the state corporation added.

According to Natalia Kotlyar, deputy CEO for business development at Rosel’s Vector Research Institute, a distinctive feature of the Serp series of systems is their ability to jam drones flying on individually configurable frequencies. "Even if the operator uses a proprietary frequency, but it’s within the range of our anti-drone system, the signal will still be suppressed. For each tricky ‘birdie’ there is a secret electronic warfare system," she noted.

Rostec added that the Serp-FPV system can also be used to protect armored vehicles.