Incidents involving Ukrainian UAVs over Finland unacceptable, defense minister says

STOCKHOLM, May 5. /TASS/. Finnish authorities condemn the penetration of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into the country's airspace and consider these incidents unacceptable, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen has said.

"This is unacceptable for us. The Ukrainian side must plan its operations so as to minimize the risk of drones accidentally entering Finnish territory," Yle quoted the minister as saying.

On May 3, two drones entered Finnish airspace. Previously, there had been repeated reports of UAVs being detected on Finnish territory and in its airspace. Finnish activist Sally Raiski, who moved to Russia, told TASS that residents of the country were shocked by the downing of the Ukrainian drones, while the authorities insist the situation is under control and are urging the public to continue supporting Ukraine.