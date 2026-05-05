DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. The West is considering creating aggressive military blocs, including with the participation of Australia, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"There are aggressive options for creating these blocs, intercontinental ones, because they are trying to involve Australia, and some other countries," Pushilin said, answering a question about the West's idea to create a new joint alliance with Ukraine. He said that it is difficult to predict the situation in this direction so far.

In mid-April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West was considering creating a new military alliance with Ukraine.