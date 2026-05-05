US soldiers missing during Morocco drills may have drowned — TV channel

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. American servicemen who went missing during the 2026 African Lion exercise in Morocco may have drowned, CBS reported, citing a Pentagon source.

According to the TV channel, the soldiers were likely on an outing during non-training hours when one of them fell from a cliff into the Atlantic Ocean. A second serviceman attempted to rescue him, but "was immediately hit by a wave." A third soldier also tried to save his comrades but was unsuccessful. Ultimately, he managed to swim to shore on his own. The search for the missing soldiers continues.

Earlier reports indicated that the disappearance of the two US servicemen was not linked to any targeted terrorist activities. According to the Hespress news portal, the missing soldiers were last seen near a coastal cliff adjacent to the training ground in Cap Draa.

Several aircraft, helicopters, and drones from the Moroccan Armed Forces and the US military are involved in the search. Military divers and climbers have also been deployed. Significant human and technical resources have been mobilized for the comprehensive search operation.