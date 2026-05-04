If UAE decides on 'irrational actions,' their interests to become Iran’s goals — agency

RABAT, May 5. /TASS/. The interests of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the region will become targets for Iran, if Abu Dhabi decides to take any "irrational actions" against Tehran, Tasnim news agency quoted a high-ranking military source as saying.

"If the UAE takes any irrational actions, then all their interests [in the region] will become targets for Iran," the source said, adding that, in his opinion, the UAE "is in a very fragile glass house, and instability poses a mortal threat to them."

Earlier, the UAE said that a drone strike on an oil industry complex in the emirate of Fujairah set it on fire injuring three Indian citizens. The UAE Foreign Ministry condemned "the renewed Iran’s attacks on civilian targets in the country" and said that Abu Dhabi reserves the legal right to respond to them. Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said that the Islamic Republic had no intention of attacking the UAE.