Russia to invest nearly $2 bln in Far Eastern airfields’ upgrade — Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia plans to allocate about $2 billion for the modernization of 29 airfields in the Far East, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"It is planned to modernize 29 airfields [in the Far East], about 158 billion rubles are planned for this," he said.

Savelyev noted that there are 80 airfields and 463 landing sites in the Far Eastern Federal District.

"The Aurora Airline operates here, which carried 2,600,000 passengers last year and continues to increase the volume. It plans to double the indicator in the future," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

