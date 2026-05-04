White House begins to prepare for possible defeat in midterms — Washington Post

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The White House has begun preparing political appointees in the US administration for a possible defeat of the ruling Republican Party in the autumn midterm elections, The Washington Post reported.

Citing two unnamed sources, it said the White House Counsel’s Office "is giving private briefings to the administration’s political appointees" explaining to them how best to prepare for tougher congressional oversight "as staff begin to brace for the likelihood of significant Democratic victories" in the November elections.

"It’s obvious to everyone that it’s very likely," said one of the two officials, who attended a private briefing. "It was a sober-eyed conversation."

According to the WP, there is a growing feeling in the American administration that "the time has come to prepare for worst-case scenarios."

Politico publishes similar stories describing the despair that reigns among the rank-and-file members of the Republican party. "For the first time ever, a majority of Americans do not have confidence in President [Donald] Trump’s ability to handle the economy. Unless he and his team can reverse this reality, Republicans will pay dearly in November," a political strategist close to the White House told the publication.

The midterm elections in the United States will be held on November 3, when a third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives will be re-elected. Republicans now control both chambers.