Trump calls on South Korea to join operations in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called on South Korea to look at joining US military operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It’s all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait."

"Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning," he added.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported, citing an interview with the US leader, that he had issued another warning to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

On May 3, Trump said that the United States will launch an operation Project Freedom to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to leave its waters. According to Trump, the operation will focus on the safe evacuation of ships from the Strait of Hormuz. However, he warned that "if, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully."

Following this statement, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, warned that Tehran will view any US attempt to interfere into maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as a ceasefire violation. "The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts!" he wrote on his X page.