Putin instructs cabinet to expand use of biotechnology in economy

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals by July this year on creating conditions for the expanded use of biotechnology in various sectors of the economy and social sphere.

The corresponding order was issued following the Future Technologies Forum.

Expanding the use of biotechnology is necessary to generate sustainable demand for biotech products. The Cabinet of Ministers will also need to prepare proposals to expand the participation of biotechnology organizations in the implementation of the federal project "Professionalism."

The government has also been instructed, with the participation of interested organizations, to develop programs to popularize biotechnology and the bioeconomy and ensure their implementation. Putin expects a report on this task by August 1, 2026.