STOCKHOLM, May 4. /TASS/. Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party Freedom Alliance, called the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan a failure, noting that it brought no real results.

"The summit in Armenia is a failure, no real solutions are coming out of it," Mema wrote on his page on social media X. He believes that "the EU continues its own policies of failure over Ukraine."

According to the politician, EU leaders "seek to prolong the conflict against Russia rather than seek a real diplomatic solution" while an energy crisis is brewing in Europe.

Mema called the summit in Yerevan "Eurosuicide at all levels." He believes the meeting would have been more successful "if sanctions against Russia were lifted, [and] the EU would have resumed to buy energy from Russia."

On May 4, the European Political Community summit took place in Yerevan.