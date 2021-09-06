Indian military contingent to take part in Zapad-2021 exercise

NIZHNI NOVGOROD, September 6. /TASS/. India's military contingent will take part in the strategic exercise Zapad-2021. The personnel has already arrived at a combat training center of the Western Military Region in Mulino, the Nizhni Novgorod Region, the region's press-service said on Monday.

"India's military contingent will take part in the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021 at the Mulino proving ground of the Western Military Region," the news release runs.

The Indian contingent has been accommodated at a comfortable field camp and granted Russia's T-72-B3 tanks and armored personnel carriers BMP-2 for temporary use.

The joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021 of the Russian and Belarusian armed forces is the closing stage of joint training by the two countries' armies. It is held once in two years under a decision made by the heads of state.

The exercise will be conducted on September 10-16 at nine proving grounds in Russia and five in Belarus. Participating in the Zapad-2021 exercise will be about 200,000 men, 80 planes and helicopters, 760 ground vehicles, including 290 tanks, 240 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers and mortars and 15 naval ships.