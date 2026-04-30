Washington revels as Europe 'stepping up' Ukraine aid — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. The US administration expects European countries to fund aid for Ukraine, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth explained at a Thursday meeting with the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Senator Angus King of Maine, a political independent, showed Hegseth a chart reflecting how Washington’s military aid for Kiev has shrunk and the EU’s role in Ukraine funding has expanded. "Why are we abandoning Ukraine?" the senator asked the Pentagon chief. "I think that's a beautiful chart. I think that's exactly what we want. We want Europe stepping up and funding and shouldering the burden. They are rich countries worth $20 trillion <…>. Europe can step up. Europe can fund it. And they have through our PURL initiative and through our European Command," Hegseth replied to King.

According to Hegseth, "that's exactly what the American people want to see, is other countries stepping up and funding that [assistance to Kiev]." "If it's that important to Europe <…>, then European countries should pay for it, and that's exactly what that chart says, and that's the [US] administration policy," he emphasized. "The threat is far closer to rich and capable countries in Europe, and they should step up to lead the charge," Hegseth added.

At that, he assured senators that US President Donald Trump is continuing efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. "This is a war that never would have happened under President Trump, and he supports ending it through a deal, and he's pursued that so far," Hegseth concluded.