Pashinyan, Zelensky discuss issues of Armenian-Ukrainian cooperation

YEREVAN, May 4. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, the press service of the Armenian government said.

"The sides discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Ukraine and stressed the importance of close cooperation in areas of mutual interest," it said, adding that they also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Apart from that, according to the Armenian foreign ministry, Yerevan hosted a meeting between the Armenian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, Ararat Mirzoyan and Andrey Sibiga.

"Ararat Mirzoyan held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga. The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation," the ministry wrote on its Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).