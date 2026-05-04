Russia’s Lis interceptors help preserve expensive air defense missiles — fighter

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Moscow-developed Lis (Fox) interceptor drones that are covering the skies and civilian targets from Ukrainian attack drones, help save on expensive air defense missiles, the commander of a Varyag unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detachment, call sign "Samara," who is conducting missions in the Kursk Region, told TASS.

"In Kursk, I'm involved in protecting the skies and civilian population. We work with the Lis unmanned aerial vehicle, which has proven itself very well—the equipment is simple and reliable. The Lis UAV is used to intercept aerial targets—the R-15, Lyuty, and various decoys like the Maya. The Lyuty drone can hit a nine-story building, while the Maya can hit a residential house. The Lis works well to avoid overloading the air defenses. Why waste a multi-million-dollar missile when we can hit an enemy target with Lis," the serviceman said.

According to Samara, the most important thing for soldiers during a Ukrainian drone strike is to remain calm. "When you are in the middle of a raid, the most important thing is not to panic. You need to cultivate this quality: Better you than someone else." "If a drone flies into a residential building where there’s a family, children, or several families, it’s better to sacrifice ourselves than to sacrifice our loved ones," the soldier added.

The soldier emphasized that he was impressed by the interceptor’s operational capabilities. "We were amazed by its penetrative communications: the technical specifications stated a range of up to 10 km, but we were able to achieve up to 15. I liked the operation of the automatic targeting software. The aircraft does everything automatically. Essentially, the pilot only has to take off and press the detonation button," Samara noted.