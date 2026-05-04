IN BRIEF: What we know about aftermath of Ukraine’s attacks on Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, May 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked the territory of Russian agricultural producer Miratorg using the Grad MLRS and wounded seven employees, governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

Later, he said that two Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked an area adjacent to a Russian Post office in the village of Demyanka, wounding a company employee and a driver.

TASS has collected key facts about the aftermath of these attacks.

Attack on Miratorg

Ukrainian troops shelled Miratorg’s territory in the village of Brovnichi using Grad systems, Bogomaz said.

Seven Miratorg employees were wounded.

Later he said that Ukrainian troops attempted to attack Miratorg’s territory again with drones when those wounded were being evacuated.

According to Bogomaz, production facilities were damaged.

Those wounded were taken to a hospital and provided with medical care.

Attack on area near Russian Post office

Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked a territory around a Russian Post office in the village of Demyanki, Bogomaz said.

The company’s car driver and a Russian Post employee were wounded.

They were taken to a hospital where they received medical assistance.

According to Bogomaz, the Russian Post vehicle was damaged.

Rescue and emergency services are working at the site.