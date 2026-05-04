FACTBOX: Putin’s directives to government given after Future Technologies Forum

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to develop proposals by September to update educational standards, taking into account the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies and the need for interdisciplinary training of specialists.

He gave this and several other directives following the Future Technologies Forum held in February. TASS has compiled the key orders from the head of state.

International cooperation

- The Russian government and the Foreign Ministry should raise issues of joint scientific research at events organized by BRICS and other associations.

- The head of state instructed the authorities "to ensure discussion of joint scientific research in order to create conditions for scientific exchange, the implementation of educational programs and investment projects in the field of biotechnology and the development of the bioeconomy."

- The government has been instructed "with the participation of interested organizations and representatives of the international scientific and expert community, to ensure the preparation and holding in 2027 of a Future Technologies Forum dedicated to the creation and implementation of digital platforms in various fields."

AI in education

- The President has instructed the government to develop proposals by September to update educational standards, taking into account the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies and the need for interdisciplinary training of specialists.

- These proposals must be developed "with the participation of industry unions (associations)."

- The President also seeks proposals for organizing career guidance for schoolchildren in the field of biotechnology.

Bioeconomy

- Putin ordered the approval of the Strategy for the long-term development of the bioeconomy in Russia through 2036.

- Strategic planning documents will need to be aligned with the new strategy.

- The head of state instructed the government to "assess the effectiveness of staffing for bioeconomy projects and, if necessary, make decisions on increasing admission quotas for higher education and secondary vocational education programs in professions, fields of study, and scientific specialties related to bioeconomy."

Research

- Putin instructed the government to develop improvements to the legal framework for scientific research, particularly in the field of biology.

- The head of state expects proposals for a legal experiment in this area for the Sirius federal territory by June 15.

- The Cabinet of Ministers must develop proposals for establishing an "experimental legal framework aimed at creating conditions for conducting advanced scientific research, developing new products and technologies in the field of bioeconomy and biotechnology, and developing, testing, and implementing new educational programs for training personnel in the bioeconomy."

- The head of state also expects to create mechanisms to protect the domestic technology market and update the statistical accounting and classification system for biotechnology.

- Putin instructed the government to establish an interdepartmental working group to coordinate the development and application of nuclear technologies in medicine by July 1, 2026, including representatives of the Health Ministry, Industry and Trade Ministry, Education and Science Ministry, the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Rosatom State Corporation, and the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center.

Creation of bio-eco-settlements

- Putin instructed the government, with the participation of the Emergency Situations Ministry and the Kurchatov Institute, to consider creating bio-eco-settlements in areas located along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor.

- Putin expects a report on the implementation of this order by August 31, 2026.