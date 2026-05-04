Car plows into group of people in Germany’s Leipzig, killing at least two — newspaper

BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. At least two people were killed when a car crashed into a group of people in Germany’s Leipzig, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported.

Two people suffered serious injuries, and several others sustained minor injuries. According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred in Leipzig's historic center, on the city’s main shopping street.

Police have described the situation as "unclear" for now. "A passenger car drove through the city center," a local law enforcement spokesperson told Bild. According to the newspaper’s sources, at least eight people were injured.