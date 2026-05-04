Another Ukrainian drone downed near Russian capital — Moscow Mayor Sobyanin

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian air defenses that down another drone launched by Ukraine targeting the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated on his Max social network account.

"Another UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] has been destroyed," Sobyanin wrote. "Emergency relief specialists work at the scene, where the debris from the UAV landed."

Since the beginning of the day, Sobyanin reported about 12 drones destroyed that targeted Moscow, therefore, an overall number of UAVs launched by Ukraine against the Russian capital on May 2-4 reached 29.