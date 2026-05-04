SIMFEROPOL, May 4. /TASS/. The European Union, which did not support the idea of Ukraine’s accelerated accession and is considering alternative formats for gradual rapprochement, is seeking to turn Ukraine into its colony, member of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) from the Republic of Crimea Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

"The European Union, like a pesky fly, is trying to pull the Kiev regime into its embrace by any means and thereby move closer to Russia’s borders. To this end, they are developing a roadmap whose implementation could grant Kiev mythical privileges for entry into Brussels’ waiting room. However, the European Union’s deepest desire is unlimited access to cheap Ukrainian labor and the complete bankruptcy of Ukraine’s economy, turning the country into a European colony," he said.

Earlier, Politico, citing diplomats, reported that the idea of Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union had been rejected at a March meeting, where member states deemed it impossible until key reforms were completed. However, they are preparing a package of short-term measures that would allow Kiev to gain certain political and economic benefits prior to full accession to the bloc.

Specifically, this involves expanding market access and deeper participation in European programs and institutions, with a concept of phased integration under discussion. At the same time, the publication’s sources stressed that, although the course toward membership remains unchanged, Brussels considers it unrealistic in the near term.