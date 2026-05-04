Finnish military says it is impossible to down drones near Russian border — Yle

STOCKHOLM, May 4. /TASS/. Finnish military officials have expressed the view that shooting down drones that have entered the country’s airspace near the Russian border is currently unfeasible, according to the Finnish Armed Forces as reported by Yle. They explained that the drones were not intercepted because the incident took place close to Russia’s border. "In peacetime, it is not possible to intercept drones at the border or in the airspace of another country," the Armed Forces stated.

On May 3, two drones entered Finnish airspace, prompting heightened security concerns. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo addressed the issue of Ukrainian drones flying over Finland during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, emphasizing that violating airspace is unacceptable, even for defensive measures.

There have been multiple reports of UAVs being spotted within Finland and its airspace. Finnish activist Sally Rayski, who has relocated to Russia, told TASS that residents were shocked by the falls of Ukrainian drones. Meanwhile, Finnish authorities maintain that the situation remains under control and continue to call on the public to support Ukraine.