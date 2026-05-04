MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Three Colombian and three Brazilian mercenaries from Ukraine’s nationalist 13th Brigade Khartiia of the National Guard of Ukraine were eliminated in the Kupyansk district, a Russian military source told TASS.

"Near Kupyansk, a group of foreign mercenaries assigned to the National Guard Brigade Khartiia was simultaneously eliminated on just one section of the frontline. Six of them have been identified: three Colombians - Carlos Andres Gonzalez Mejia, Roberto Rafael Roca Luna, and William Andres Grajales Gallego - and three Brazilians - Fernando Santos de Jesus Filho, Eric Gabriel de Souza, and Jadiel Antonio Ferreira da Silva," the source said.

According to the same official, Georgian Bacho Bebia was killed in an attack on a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries near Nikolayev.

The Russian Ministry of Defense previously reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces contain mercenaries from various countries, who are being used as cannon fodder by the Kiev regime.