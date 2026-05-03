Iran to view US interference in Strait of Hormuz navigation as ceasefire violation

DOHA, May 4. /TASS/. Tehran will view any US attempt to interfere into maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as a ceasefire violation, said Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee.

"Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," he wrote on the X social network. "The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts!"

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that his country will launch Operation Project Freedom on Monday to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the US-Iranian conflict to leave its waters. Trump emphasized that any interference will be dealt with forcefully.