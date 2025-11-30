OPEC+ to take additional measures if need be — Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 30. The global oil market remains sensitive to demand-supply fluctuations and OPEC+ nations will take additional measures to maintain its stability d need be, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Today, the market remains sensitive to changes in the demand and supply. It stability depends on decision by key players. Out key task is to ensure the full compliance with the existing agreements. Monitoring of the implementation of both mandatory and voluntary oil production adjustments by all the eight participants will be continued. Depending on the market situation, additional decisions will be made if necessary. Such a flexibility will make it possible for OPEC+ to continue maintaining stability of the oil market," he told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ nations have reiterated their commitment to the existing agreements setting overall oil production level until the end of 2026 and agreed on the mechanism to assess participating countries’ maximum sustainable production capacity (MSC) to be used as reference for the 2027 production baselines.

Apart from that the eight OPEC+ leading nations, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, have agreed to pause production increments in the first quarter of 2026 and keep oil production quotas at the December 2025 level.