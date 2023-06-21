EU ambassadors agree 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Swedish presidency

STOCKHOLM, June 21. /TASS/. Standing representatives of the EU member-states agreed on Wednesday to approve the eleventh package of anti-Russian sanctions, the Swedish Presidency in the EU Council said on Wednesday.

"Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings," the Presidency tweeted.

The EU approved ten packages of anti-Russian sanctions so far, with the previous one adopted on February 25 of this year.