Hungary won’t give Ukraine 1.5 million euros, will instead send it to Lebanon — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 14. /TASS/. Hungary's contribution of 1.5 million euros to the European Peace Facility will not be used for military aid to Ukraine, but will instead go to assist the Lebanese armed forces, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a meeting in Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji.

"I told Youssef Rajhi that Hungary’s national security interest is peace in the Middle East, and that Lebanon’s stability is key to that. We will not use our share of the European Peace Facility to arm Ukraine. Instead we are redirecting 1.5 million euros to support Lebanon’s armed forces," the top diplomat wrote on his X page.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly stated that it opposes the use of European Peace Facility resources to finance EU military aid to Ukraine.