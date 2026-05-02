Iran’s UN mission blasts US for more than five decades of breaching NPT

UNITED NATIONS, May 2. /TASS/. The United States has not been complying with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) since it came into force in 1970, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations argued.

"For 56 years, the US—possessor of thousands of nuclear warheads and the No. 1 proliferator of such weapons—has been in clear non-compliance with its nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament obligations under Articles I and VI of the NPT. The US should not be given any cover for its outrageous and hypocritical behavior," Iran’s Mission to the UN posted on X.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov said, addressing the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the NPT, that the three Western nuclear powers - Britain, the United States, and France - have been expanding their nuclear capabilities beyond limits, disregarding the NPT. He also slammed the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran as a vivid example of using the NPT for narrow political interests, unrelated to the subject matter of the Treaty.