MINERALNYE VODY, May 2. /TASS/. Illegal mining of cryptocurrencies in the North Caucasus amounts to about 300 MW, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pyotr Konyushenko said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Caucasian Investment Forum.

He said that the Russian government had banned mining in some regions. "In the Irkutsk Region, this led to a significant reduction in mining power consumption and prevented shortages. The ban was officially introduced in the Caucasus, but there is a problem of illegal mining here. Work is very actively carried out to identify it. We estimate it at about 300 MW," he said.

Energy companies, together with the law enforcement agencies and mobile operators, identify these points based on the load profile and the frequency of Internet requests.

"This allows you to fairly accurately eliminate and disable illegal miners, followed by the transfer of documents to the law enforcement agencies," Konyushenko said.

The government prohibited mining in Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachayevo-Cherkessia, North Ossetia, Chechnya, Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions from January 1, 2025 to March 15, 2031.

The government fully banned mining in the south of the Irkutsk Region. Mining was also banned in some territories of Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Region during the peak of energy consumption.