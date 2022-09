MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Mobilization in Russia is not on the current agenda, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"At this moment - no, it is not on the agenda," Peskov said, when asked if the authorities were considering full or partial mobilization.

Earlier, the media carried reports State Duma member Mikhail Sheremet had said Russia should declare mobilization for achieving the goals of the special operation in Ukraine.