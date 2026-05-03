Tehran’s proposals do not include 15-year enrichment pause — news agency

RABAT, May 4. /TASS/. Iran’s proposals, handed over to the United States via mediators, do not include a 15-year pause on uranium enrichment in the Islamic Republic, the Fars news agency said.

"Iran’s reciprocal proposal does not include the adoption of a 15-year suspension of uranium enrichment, or the opening of the Strait of Hormuz before the sides reach the final peace deal," the agency reported.

According to its information, Tehran submitted its 14-point plan in response to the 9-point proposal of the United States.