Slovakian PM Fico says Russian President Putin is ‘very pragmatic’

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is an extremely pragmatic politician, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russian media on Sunday.

"He is a very pragmatic politician, and it is always very interesting to exchange opinions with him," Fico announced in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin following his talks with Putin in Beijing.

The Slovakian prime minister held bilateral talks with Putin earlier this week as part of the Russian leader’s official visit to China.

The Russian president paid a four-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping this week. His schedule was packed with significant events. From August 31 to September 1, he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

On September 2, he held bilateral talks in Beijing, and on September 3, he attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War serving as the guest of honor and again held numerous bilateral meetings.