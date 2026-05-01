MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost a total of around 8,010 troops in the special military operation zone over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled more details on this and other weekly developments reported by the ministry.

Enemy losses

According to the report, Ukraine lost over 1,270 servicemen in the Battlegroup North’s responsibility zone, over 1,340 in the Battlegroup West’s area, over 1,125 in the zone of the Battlegroup South, over 2,045 in the Battlegroup Center’s area, more than 1,960 in the zone of the Battlegroup East, and up to 270 in the Battlegroup Dnepr’s area.

Forces of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 14 unmanned Ukrainian Navy boats over the past week, the ministry said.

Air defense

Russian air defense systems shot down 53 guided bombs and 2,628 fixed-wing drones of the Ukrainian army. "Air defense systems have shot down 53 guided aerial bombs, four HIMARS rockets, and 2,628 fixed-wing drones," the ministry said.

Destroyed equipment

"Over the past week, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery units of the Russian military have destroyed a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, two Grad MLRS vehicles, and two Buk-M1 air defense missile systems," the report stated.

Retaliatory attacks

Russian forces have carried out one massive strike and five group strikes against Ukrainian defense industry facilities. "In response to Ukraine’s attacks on civilian targets in our country, the Russian military launched one massive and five group strikes using high-precision long-range weapons, including land-, air-, and sea-based systems, as well as strike drones, resulting in the destruction of enterprises of Ukraine’s defense industry, as well as energy, transport, and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, and sites for the assembly, storage, and launch of strike drones and unmanned boats," the report noted.

The ministry added that temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries were also targeted.

Russian army expanding foothold

Russian troops have taken control of six settlements in the special military operation zone, while four others have been completely liberated, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

It specified that the army took control of the settlements of Pokalyanoye, Bochkovo, and Zemlyanki in the Kharkov Region, as well as Korchakovka, Novodmitrovka, and Taratutino in the Sumy Region. The settlements of Ilyichovka, Ilyinovka, Novodmitrovka, and Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic have been liberated.