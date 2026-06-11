Israeli army states it has established operational control in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, June 11. /TASS/. Israeli soldiers have established operational control and conducted a clearance operation in the area north of the Saluki River in the region south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported.

"IDF soldiers completed activities to achieve operational control and clear the area north of the Saluki River along the Forward Defense Line [in southern Lebanon]," the IDF said in a statement. The press service noted that "The operation was part of the effort to strengthen positions in southern Lebanon and remove the direct threat to the communities" in northern Israel.

According to the Israeli military, "the Saluki River area has been used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization as a prime location for operating explosive drones and launching indirect fire attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the area." "During the operation, the troops, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, dismantled hundreds of terrorist structures and eliminated more than 50 terrorists," the department summarized.