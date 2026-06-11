No country was under so much pressure as Russia now — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is the only country in modern history subjected to such intense pressure, Chairman of United Russia Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of an expert council for the preparation of a new national party program.

Medvedev called "the unprecedented external pressure" one of the challenges of our time.

"We have to give an answer and we are giving an answer. This challenge, let's face it, it's very, very difficult," he said.

"Never in modern world history has any country been subjected to such a volume of illegal restrictions."

According to him, everything must be done "to ensure that Russia develops even in such conditions. Our citizens have a decent quality of life. We are trying to do this because the country is developing."