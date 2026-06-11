UN opposes US seizure of Iran's Kharg Island

UNITED NATIONS, June 11. /TASS/. The United Nations would not like to see a scenario in which the United States proceeds to seize Iran's Kharg Island, the official representative of the world body's Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said at a briefing.

"Obviously, it's not something we'd like to see. We want things to go the opposite way, more towards diplomacy than further destruction," he said in response to a relevant question.

Earlier on June 11, US President Donald Trump stated that American forces intend to attempt to establish control over Iran's Kharg Island and the Islamic Republic's oil facilities. Later, in an interview with Fox News, he added that in the situation with Iran, he had always considered the option of seizing the island, where the Islamic Republic's main oil loading terminals are located, as the most preferable. At the same time, he expressed doubts about whether US society is ready for a prolonged military operation to establish control over Kharg.