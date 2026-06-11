Russia remained top oil supplier to India, China in April — OPEC

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. In April 2026, Russia was again the largest oil supplier to India with exports amounting to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its report.

In April, Russia provided about 1.7 million bpd of oil supplies to India, which is slightly lower than 2.1 million bpd in March. Saudi Arabia was the second top supplier to India with 670,000 bpd. Venezuela, Brazil, Nigeria and Iran also supplied significant volumes of supplies, providing 283,000 bpd, 276,000 bpd, 236,000 bpd and 133,000 bpd, respectively, according to the OPEC report, citing Kpler data.

India's total oil imports in April increased compared to March and averaged 4.9 million bpd (+ 9%).

In addition, oil imports to China in April fell to the lowest level since October 2021, from 11.76 million bpd to 9.32 million bpd. At the same time, Russia remained the largest oil supplier to China; its share in supplies was 23%, Brazil provided another 15% of supplies, and Saudi Arabia accounted for 13%.