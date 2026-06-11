Tehran hands over response via Islamabad to US message delivered by Pakistan minister — TV

RABAT, June 11. /TASS/. Iran has handed over to Pakistan, which is acting as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington, its reply to a message delivered by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi during his recent visit to the Iranian capital, Al Hadath television reported.

"Iran has provided its response to the message conveyed by the Pakistani interior minister," a diplomat told the TV channel. No information regarding the specific details of Tehran’s response is available.

"Talks on an agreement between Iran and Washington are ongoing," the diplomat said. According to him, "over the past few hours" Pakistan and Qatar "have stepped up efforts to promote the agreement."