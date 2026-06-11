'Almaz-Antey' awarded for contribution to organizing 'Fleet-2026' exhibition

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern has been awarded for its contribution to the organization and holding of the international naval exhibition "Fleet-2026," a TASS correspondent reported.

During the award ceremony, a representative of the concern was presented with a commemorative gift from the exhibition organizers.

As part of its exposition, Almaz-Antey showcased the "Rif-M," "Shtil-1," and "Resurs" surface-to-air missile systems deployed on combat ships. Additionally, the concern's stand featured a model of the "Komar" turret, and the "Sokol" and "Sova" radar stations. The autonomous combat module "Tor-M2KM" was displayed at the exhibition's open area.

The naval exhibition is taking place from June 10 to 14 at the congress and exhibition center on the territory of the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt. It brings together representatives of the Navy and government agencies, leading enterprises, and industry experts. TASS is the strategic media partner.