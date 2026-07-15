Russia says deployment of contingents from ‘coalition of willing’ in Ukraine unacceptable

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The deployment of any military contingents from the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine is unacceptable, they will become a legitimate military target, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat said that earlier French President Emmanuel Macron said that "plans for the deployment of forces that will be deployed far from the front line are ready, and in the coming months their exercises will be held in European countries bordering Ukraine."

"In this context, we would like to emphasize again that it is unacceptable for our country to deploy any military contingents from the countries of the so-called coalition of the willing in Ukraine. This will, I repeat once again, de facto mean a foreign intervention, an increase in threats to Russia's security," Zakharova said at a news briefing. "Such units will be considered by us as legitimate military targets."