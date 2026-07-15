Ruble’s share in payments by countries in Americas at historic high in May

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The ruble’s share in payments by countries of the Americas for imports from Russia reached an all-time high of 71.6% in May, according to data provided by the Bank of Russia.

Last May the ruble’s share in those settlements amounted to 47%, whereas in April it was at 51.4%, according to the regulator.

The share of the ruble in payments by European countries for imports from Russia also increased, reaching 79.7% compared to 76.9% in April and 59.3% in May of last year. The share of the ruble in settlements with Asia also rose by 0.2 percentage points from April levels from 57.6% to 57.8%.