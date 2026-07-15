Russia creating wheeled heavy-duty robot named after esteemed WWII general

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian specialists are in the end stages of creating the Dovator wheeled ground-based robotic system with a 200-kg carrying capacity, the developer Drone Force Aero (Smolensk) told TASS.

"Our engineers are working on a new four-wheeled ground-based robotic system with a carrying capacity of 200 kg, the Dovator. The vehicle is named after Lev Dovator who fought in the Second World War. Soldiers under his command conducted a raid behind enemy lines in the Smolensk Region. The system’s assembly is in the final stage. The platform is to pass a series of tests shortly, after which it will be deployed to the line of engagement," the company said.

The new platform’s wheelbase can quickly be changed depending on terrain conditions. The Dovator features three wheelbase options for use on marshy terrain, sand, and dirt. We have made a quick replaceable wheelbase, it takes literally five to 10 minutes to replace it without tools. In addition, the ground-based robotic system is equipped with four day and night cameras, two of which are rotating. It also has onboard digital communication system for quality images and protection against interception. The Dovator can be controlled via a fiber-optic communication line, if necessary," Drone Force Aero said.

The platform is designed for logistics missions such as the delivery of provisions, water, combat ammunition loads and medicines. "The ground-based robotic system is also designed for laying mines and transporting wounded personnel. The platform with its size can easily accommodate a person even if he wears a bullet-proof vest," the company noted.