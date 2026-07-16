MOEX Index drops below 2,100 points for first time since Dec 2022 — trading data

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with an additional code (IMOEX2) fell below 2,100 points at the opening of the morning trading session on Moscow Exchange for the first time since December 20, 2022, trading data showed.

As of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index lost 0.79% and stood at 2,095.29 points. By 07:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index accelerated its decline and was at 2,084.51 points (-1.3%).

On January 27, Moscow Exchange resumed the morning trading session on the stock and derivatives markets.