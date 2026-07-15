Trump suggests findings of investigation into strike on school in Iran may never see light

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, stated that the results of the US military's investigation into the circumstances of the strike on a girls' school in the city of Minab will likely never see the light.

"I know we're waiting for a conclusive report. I don't think there can be a conclusive report <...>. I have to ask the military people. There might be a reason why they can't [publish the report with the investigation results - TASS]," he said. The president expressed doubt that "anybody's going to ever be able to say what happened there."

In response to the journalist's remark that there is footage from the scene showing fragments of a US Tomahawk missile, the US leader responded: "It's also possible that those images that you have are AI generated."

Earlier in July, CNN reported that the US military leadership had approved strikes in February on a number of targets in Iran, including a girls' school in Minab, ignoring a warning that the intelligence was severely outdated. According to one of the television channel's sources, US military personnel determined the cause of the incident within days [after the strike on the school], but nevertheless have still not published the results of the investigation.

On February 28, Iranian authorities said the United States and Israel had struck a girls' elementary school in Minab. A total of 175 people were killed, including 168 students, while another 95 were injured. US President Donald Trump later blamed the Iranian military for the attack without providing evidence. It was later reported that missile fragments recovered at the site bore markings identifying them as parts of a US munition.