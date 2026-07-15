SIMFEROPOL, July 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s killing of Alexander Yakovlev, chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, will be justified by Western countries, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea, told TASS.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev previously said that earlier on Wednesday the Ukrainian army had attacked a vehicle of the nuclear power plant with a drone, killing the chief engineer and driver Dmitry Filippov.

"Unfortunately, there is every reason that the actions of [Vladimir] Zelensky’s terrorist regime, which purposefully killed the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and is so clearly striving to plunge the world into a nuclear apocalypse, will traditionally be justified by the collective West, and the IAEA will again take an ambivalent blurred position in this criminal incident. I have no doubt that this terrorist attack was coordinated with the leadership of a number of NATO countries, which makes them direct accomplices in the crime," Sheremet said.

He added that such crimes stem from the fact that the restraining international institutions, which had previously been insurmountable barriers, have now turned into "politicized commercial associations."