Zelensky to submit interior minister’s candidacy for defense minister post to parliament

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will submit to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacy of current Interior Minister Igor Klimenko for the post of the defense minister to replace Mikhail Fyodorov, said Ukrainian parliamentarian Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"[Zelensky] told the faction that Klimenko would be appointed to the post of defense minister," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram. According to the deputy, Fyodorov will have no government position.

Current head of the National Police Ivan Vygovsky will take over the post of the interior minister.