Greece blocks 21st sanctions package against Russia over threat to business — FT

LONDON, July 16. /TASS/. Greece opposed the introduction of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, as the European Commission proposed including a ban on the transportation of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). This move would negatively impact Greek business, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources.

On July 15, ambassadors of the EU member states failed in their attempt to agree on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, and negotiations were postponed until July 23.

According to the FT, at the past meeting, a Greek representative stated that the sanctions, which imply a ban on the transportation of Russian LNG, would ruin the Greek shipping company Dynagas.

According to the Equasis maritime information portal, Dynagas operates 27 LNG carriers. These include a third of the fleet of Arc7 ice-class tankers, which feature a reinforced design that allows them to operate in harsh Arctic conditions near the Yamal LNG plant.

As the FT specified, the Greek ambassador told his colleagues that if the 21st sanctions package is adopted in its current form, Dynagas will be unable to use its vessels in other geographic areas, consequently forcing it to sell them to non-Western companies. It is noted that the cost of these highly specialized vessels reaches $300 million.