North Korea conducts launch of suspected ballistic missile — media

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. South Korea’s forces reported that North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, News1 agency reported.

Japan’s public broadcaster, citing sources in the Defense Ministry, reported that the missile fell outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The Japan Coast Guard advised vessels operating in the area to avoid approaching any missile debris they may encounter and immediately contact Japanese authorities.

No further details are available at this time.