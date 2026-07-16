Russian defense chief notified of UAV unit’s analytical groups formation

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has been notified of the establishment and staffing of analytical groups in unmanned systems units, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian defense minister has been informed that analytical groups have been created and manned on his instructions within the unmanned systems units. The task of these groups is to provide a detailed analysis of the use of unmanned systems and organize a more effective use of drones to engage the enemy," the statement reads.