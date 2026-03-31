Russia ready to supply fertilizers, agricultural products to Global South and East

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help countries of Global South and East by supplying fertilizers and agricultural products, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Venediktov said.

"Russia is ready to act in coordination with its friends – countries of Global South and East in the current extremely difficult situation. It is ready to give a helping hand to them by supplies of agricultural products, fertilizers, and by development of multi-aspect cooperation," he said.

Moscow is ready together with the partners "to stand for the right to multilateral interaction," developing such formats as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS and others, the official said. "It is also important to pay attention to building up resilient ties between the platforms," he added.