MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Africa Corps played a decisive role in thwarting plans to overthrow Mali’s government during an attempted coup, Fousseynou Ouattara, Vice President of the Defense and Security Commission within the Transitional National Council, told TASS.

"I have no words to describe the actions of the Africa Corps soldiers. Their participation in thwarting the diabolical plot to overthrow Mali’s transitional leadership was decisive," Ouattara pointed out.

According to him, Russian specialists were on the front lines from the very beginning. "Their skill and professionalism enabled us to achieve great success in fighting armed terrorist groups," he emphasized.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on April 25, illegal armed groups attempted a coup d’etat in Mali. Units of the Africa Corps prevented the coup from succeeding and averted mass civilian casualties. The militants in Mali lost over 2,500 fighters and 102 vehicles. The fighters were trained for the coup by Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors.

Units of the Africa Corps continue to carry out their assigned tasks in Mali and remain on standby to repel militant attacks.